Datia Groom Chooses Bullock Cart Over Luxury Car; Bride’s Unique Vidai Video Goes Viral |

Datia Wedding Viral Video: A unique wedding procession in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, has caught people's attention on social media. In a departure from the growing trend of luxury cars and grand wedding celebrations, a groom chose a traditional bullock cart instead of an expensive vehicle for his wedding procession. A video of the bride's departure in a bullock cart has also gone viral.

A Unique Effort To Stay Connected To Tradition Amidst The Modern Era: Netizens

Photos and videos of the Datia wedding are being widely shared on social media. Netizens are applauding the groom's decision, with many calling it a way of staying connected to one's roots. They have also praised his choice to follow traditional customs and bring back memories of old-style weddings.

The viral wedding video was recorded last Monday in the Thandi Sadak area of Datia. The wedding procession featured three beautifully decorated bullock carts. The groom and bride sat in the middle cart, while their friends danced and sang as the procession moved through the streets.

#WATCH | Groom Ditches Luxury Cars, Brings Home His Bride In Bullock-Cart In Datia#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Datia https://t.co/l4mkOXACNY — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 24, 2026

Passersby Stop To Watch And Record The Unusual Wedding Procession

At a time when the norm is for grooms to arrive at weddings in luxury cars or on horseback, this groom chose a traditional bullock cart wedding procession. The unusual sight attracted the attention of passersby, many of whom stopped to watch and record videos on their mobile phones.

The most special moment of the Datia viral video was the bride's vidai. Unlike the usual practice of leaving in a decorated car, the bride began her journey to her new home in a bullock cart, bringing back memories of a time when this practice was common due to limited resources.

The unique Indian wedding has become a talking point in Datia. The Madhya Pradesh wedding video has also drawn attention for its simple and traditional approach.

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