Datia Ganesh Visarjan Clash: Bullets, Sticks Fly After Violent Clash Breaks Out Over Ganpati Immersion At Riverside; Man, Nephew And Several Others Injured

Ganesh Visarjan Violence: A violent clash broke out during a Ganesh Visarjan procession in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, after a dispute broke out between between two groups. IThe confrontation soon escalated with both the parties attacking each other with sticks and firing gunshots. The incident took place in Maithana Pali village under the Indargarh police station area of Datia district on the occasion of Dol Gyaras on September 22. Ajay Yadav and his uncle Vakil Yadav, sustained gunshot injuries to their legs.

They were initially taken to Indargarh Hospital before being referred to Datia District Hospital and later shifted to Gwalior for further treatment. Reports also indicate that three to four people from the other group were injured and are receiving treatment at Indargarh Hospital.

Datia police investigation reveals that the dispute broke out when the people from the visarjan rally asked Yadavs, who were gazing buffaloes at the the river side, to give side to the rally for smooth Ganesh idol immersion.

Dispute During Ganesh Idol Immersion

The incident reportedly occurred when a Ganesh idol installed by residents of Chaukpura was being taken to the river for immersion. Ajay Yadav and Vakil Yadav were reportedly grazing buffaloes near the river when an argument broke out between them and people participating in the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

What began as a verbal dispute allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation, with both sides reportedly using sticks and clubs. Gunshots were subsequently fired during the clash, leaving Ajay Yadav and Vakil Yadav injured.

Gunfire during Ganesh Visarhan: Victims alleged assault

The injured side has accused several individuals—including Manvendra alias Chhutti, Rohit, Gajraj Yadav, Shrikant Yadav, Hakim Yadav, Rishabh Yadav and Raghuraj Yadav, along with others—of assaulting them and opening fire.

However, these are allegations, and the exact circumstances that led to the clash and subsequent firing have not yet been established. The police investigation is underway, and the facts of the incident are expected to become clearer after statements from both sides and other evidence are examined.

Police Investigate Datia Village Clash

Following information about the Ganesh Visarjan violence in Datia, Indargarh police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police officials are collecting information, questioning people from both groups and recording statements from the injured.

Villagers reportedly said that the Ganesh idol had been installed near the Khera Pati Temple in the area and that the confrontation occurred near the river during the immersion procession.

Indargarh TI Gaurav Sharma said the matter is currently under investigation. The injured are undergoing treatment, while police are working to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the firing.