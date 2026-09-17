Ganesh Idol Vandalism Video Viral: Drunk Brothers Clash At Ganesh Pandal Over DJ Volume, Damage Ganpati Idol In MP’s Tikamgarh

Madhya Pradesh Ganesh idol vandalism: Three brothers have been arrested after a Ganesh idol was damaged in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday night. The incident took place in Mawai village under Dehat police station and led to tension in the area, with a large number of people gathering at the spot.

A video of the Tikamgarh Ganesh idol damage incident has surfaced on social media, showing the place where the Ganesh idol was installed. The area can be seen completely scattered, with items lying here and there. Several people can also be seen gathered at the spot, discussing the Ganesh idol damage in Mawai village and wondering what had happened.

According to the information, local residents had installed the Ganesh idol in Mawai village near the roadside close to a Higher Secondary School on the Tikamgarh-Jatara Road during Ganesh Chaturthi.

VIDEO: Ganesh idol damaged in MP

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Wednesday. According to local residents, some youths allegedly damaged the idol after throwing it out of the pandal. They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

टीकमगढ़ जिले में भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा को असामाजिक तत्वों ने किया क्षतिग्रस्त!

टीकमगढ़ (मध्य प्रदेश) 16 सितंबर

टीकमगढ़ जिले के मबई गांव में आज बुधवार की देर शाम को पंडाल में विराजमान भगवान गणेश जी की प्रतिमा को असामाजिक तत्वों ने क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। इस घटना को लेकर लोगों में… pic.twitter.com/lECRJifuNH — संजय सिंह रावत (@badiyari369) September 17, 2026

Three brothers arrested in Tikamgarh

People from the area had alleged that three local residents — Prakash Ahirwar, Manoj Ahirwar and Bhagchand Ahirwar — were involved in the incident. Villagers also alleged that the accused had a fight with people present at the pandal along with damaging the idol.

After news of the incident spread, a crowd gathered at the spot. Local residents immediately informed the police through Dial 112. Dehat police reached the village and took control of the situation.

मध्यप्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ जिले के देहात थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मवई गांव में बुधवार रात गणेश प्रतिमा खंडित किए जाने के मामले का पुलिस ने खुलासा कर दिया है। पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए इस मामले में तीन सगे भाइयों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। प्रारंभिक जांच में यह पूरा विवाद डीजे की आवाज… pic.twitter.com/YdIVs98fvF — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) September 17, 2026

According to the initial police investigation, the incident was linked to a dispute over lowering the DJ volume. Police later arrested the three brothers in connection with the case.

SDOP Rahul Katre said that the investigation is underway. Police are questioning members of the Ganesh committee and local residents. Further legal action will be taken after checking the allegations.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain peace, while senior officers have also been informed about the incident.