Datia Bypolls: MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Invites BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari To Stage, Hugs Him During Campaign | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A moment of political courtesy between Congress and BJP leaders during the Datia Assembly bypoll campaign caught public attention when Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari invited BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari to the stage and hugged him during an election rally.

Patwari was addressing a Congress election rally in Datia when Tiwari's convoy was passing by. Patwari then requested Tiwari to join him on the stage.

Tiwari approached the stage, where the two leaders greeted each other with smiles and hugged each other.

The gesture came at a time when the Datia bypoll campaign is in full swing, with both the BJP and Congress making all-out efforts to secure victory in the constituency.

Earlier, photographs of Congress State president Jitu Patwari and BJP State president Hemant Khandelwal discussing matters over tea on a train had also made headlines.

The latest image from Datia has once again highlighted that while political differences exist, traditions of dialogue, courtesy and mutual respect remain important in a democracy.

The latest image from Datia has once again highlighted that while political differences exist, traditions of dialogue, courtesy and mutual respect remain important in a democracy.

Political observers have viewed the interaction as a positive example of democratic culture. They said that clashes over ideologies and policies are natural during elections, but maintaining cordial personal relationships is equally important in a democracy.

At the same time, some have interpreted the gesture through the lens of election strategy, with both parties engaged in a keen contest for the Datia seat.

For now, the image of Patwari and Tiwari sharing a warm moment has become one of the most talked-about instances of the Datia bypoll campaign.

The political battle continues, but the incident has conveyed the message that being electoral rivals and respecting each other can go hand in hand in a democracy.