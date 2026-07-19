Datia By-Election: 'BJP Will Win With Huge Margin,' Says Narottam Mishra; Extends Full Support To Ashutosh Tiwari | VIDEO | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Sunday claimed that the party would win the upcoming Datia by-election with a huge margin of votes. He made the remarks while inaugurating the BJP's election office in the constituency.

Mishra said the BJP's preparations for the bypoll were progressing well and added that those who wanted to join the party had already done so. "The BJP has not sent invitations asking anyone to join," he said.

#WATCH | Datia, Madhya Pradesh: On Datia bypoll, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "... Preperations are going well. Those who wanted to join the BJP have already done so. The BJP has not sent invitations asking anyone to join... BJP will win with a huge margin of votes here." pic.twitter.com/6MG0IrgkQc — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 18, 2026

‘Congress would be wiped out’

Attacking the Congress candidate, Mishra said the opposition party had failed to highlight any major development work despite having been in power for years.

He said Congress leader Rajendra Bharti and the party's 15-year tenure had not been able to list even a single achievement to seek votes from people.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Narottam Mishra says at the inauguration of the BJP's election office, "I was saying that the Congress candidate's fifteen years, he keeps repeating one thing that he has come from outside, you will remember that when I had come, they were saying… pic.twitter.com/EDlLF8LWvR — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2026

"Every BJP worker can proudly list many works done by the party. They will get tired listening to them," Mishra said.

He also criticised the Congress candidate's claim of being an outsider, saying similar allegations were made against him when he had contested earlier.

Mishra further said the BJP would work hard to ensure victory and claimed that the Congress would be ‘wiped out’ when votes were counted. "We will not let them win at any cost," he added.

Narottam Mishra is in vegenance mode during BJP campaign in Datia by-polls.



"Why was tear gas lobbed at office? Mr SP, I am not a forgetful being. I will remember it.." pic.twitter.com/0rk15w31kr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 16, 2026

Mishra extends full support to Tiwari

It is evident that Narottam Mishra has left no stone unturned in supporting BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

He has actively stepped up campaigning for Tiwari in the Datia Assembly bypoll, despite being denied the party ticket.

From attending Tiwari's nomination filing with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to campaigning across wards, Mishra has publicly backed the BJP candidate.

During a recent roadshow, he even asked supporters to welcome Tiwari instead, saying, "The groom is coming behind me, put the garland on him," signalling his full support for the BJP candidate.