 Datia Bypolls: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Drives Tractor To Campaign For Candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam— Video Viral
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Datia Bypolls: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Drives Tractor To Campaign For Candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam— Video Viral

Amid the Datia Assembly by-election campaign, Congress state president Jitu Patwari drove a tractor in a farmer's field at Sonar village to help prepare land for paddy transplanting. The video quickly went viral on social media. Congress said the gesture reflected Patwari's connection with farmers during his campaign for party candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Datia Bypolls: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Drives Tractor To Campaign For Candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam— Video Viral
Jitu Patwari Drives Tractor During Datia Campaign, Farmer Outreach -- Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari drove a tractor on a farmer's field at Sonar village during his MP's Datia Assembly by-election campaign.

According to the information, during public relations in Sonar village of Datia assembly constituency, Jitu Patwari reached farmer Kalicharan Patel.

At the time, the farmer's son, Jaideep Patel, was using a tractor to prepare the field for paddy transplanting.

Seeing the work in progress, Jitu Patwari himself climbed onto the tractor and drove it for a while, helping to till the land.

Currently, Jitu Patwari is actively campaigning for Congress candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh in the Datia Assembly by-election through public rallies, street-corner meetings, and door-to-door outreach.

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As part of the campaign, he is visiting various villages and interacting with voters.

Congress leaders state that this gesture by Jitu Patwari symbolizes his respect for farmers and his connection with them.

The party claims that Congress has consistently highlighted farmers' issues and is making an effort to understand their problems by engaging with them directly during the election campaign.

Political parties are adopting innovative methods to connect with voters in the Datia by-election. Consequently, alongside formal rallies, images of leaders in fields, village squares (chaupals), and rural settings are becoming topics of election-related discussion.

Jitu Patwari's video driving the tractor has now become a talking point in this context. However, in the election atmosphere, such scenes are also viewed as a means to convey political messages.

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact these images of driving a tractor among farmers have on the voters and what kind of impression they leave on the electoral atmosphere

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