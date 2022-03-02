Macmerise Celfie Design raises $1 mn in pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Macmerise Celfie Design Pvt Ltd has announced it has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include Amitabh Bachchan, Tarun Katial, Ajmera Group, NAFA Capital amongst others.

Funds raised will be utilized towards improving tech infrastructure, onboarding more brands / celebrities to launch their merchandise, reaching a wider audience, and developing new innovative products.

Macmerise is a one-stop-shop for themed merchandise for celebs / influencers / brands offering 50+ products across categories such as consumer electronics, fashion and apparel, mobile accessories, games and stationery, home and kitchen and many more, it said in a press release. Currently, the company has more than 24 licenses and tie-ups with brands like Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Jim Beam to name a few to sell themed merchandise on their platform. Apart from their website, they sell through 35+ stores (Hamleys, Reliance Digital, Cred, ToysRUS, Planet Superheroes, Entertainment Store) and online marketplaces such as ShopDisney, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra.

Sahil Shah, Founder and CEO, MCD, says, “We aim to join hands with leading celebrities/creators of this generation to build their authentic range of designer products and manage the complete supply chain cycle of these brands. IPV is the perfect strategic partner and mentor in our entrepreneurship journey."

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Creative and expressive merchandise is fast emerging as a preferred category for GenZ and millennials who are looking for brands that speak their lingo. Within e-commerce, we see the creative fashion and accessories space becoming bigger and by the very nature of their business it will drive higher customer loyalty.”

The founders Sahil Shah and Rahul Satia have collectively devoted 12+ years to the designer merchandise selling space alone and now want to scale in the celebrity merchandise arena. Company is leveraging the already established supply chain across India, China, and the UAE along with existing celebrity partnerships and collaborations, the press release added.

Tarun Katial, industry veteran and Investor in media, education and technology start-ups, shared, “Brands – both global and local – are now focused on customizable options that resonate deeply with today’s evolved audience. Merchandising has grown to fit into that niche.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:09 AM IST