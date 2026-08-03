Datia Bypoll Result Today: All Eyes On High-Stakes Contest Between BJP & Congress | representative pic

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The eyes of everyone are set on the outcome of the Datia Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes will be held on Monday. The BJP contested the election on the development plank, while the Congress is hopeful of sailing to victory by cashing in on public sentiment.

The Election Commission has made tight security arrangements for the counting of votes. The Datia bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti.

The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has given the ticket to Ghanshyam Singh. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) candidate Damodar Yadav is also in the fray.

The Datia bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 71.44 per cent. Male voter turnout was 74.09 per cent, while female voter turnout stood at 68.48 per cent.

The bypoll attracted widespread attention after the BJP denied a ticket to former home minister Narottam Mishra. Both the BJP and the Congress deployed their entire leadership during the campaign.

It is being assumed that by noon on Monday, it would become clear which candidate is going to win the bypoll.