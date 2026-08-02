Bhopal Police's Overnight Crackdown Nets 130 Wanted Criminals Across Zone-3 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on crime to maintain law and order, Zone-3 police conducted an extensive overnight combing operation across the limits of nine police stations on Saturday night, arresting 130 wanted persons, including 75 absconders against permanent warrants and 55 accused wanted under arrest warrants.

During the operation, police also verified 46 history-sheeters, checked 76 listed goons, 23 knife offenders and three externed criminals to monitor criminal activities in the area.

As part of preventive enforcement, police registered 34 cases under the Excise Act, arrested one person and initiated proceedings under Section 36(B)-2. A total of 47 cases were also registered under the Motor Vehicles Act for traffic violations.

Among the police stations, Gautam Nagar recorded the highest action, with 34 warrants executed, 30 listed goons checked and three externed criminals verified.

Shahjahanabad police executed 16 permanent warrants and checked 11 listed goons, while Hanumanganj police carried out Excise Act and traffic enforcement action. Koh-e-Fiza and TT Nagar police registered a combined 38 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police officials said such intensive combing operations would continue regularly to curb criminal activities and strengthen the sense of security among residents.