Datia Bypoll: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari Begins Campaign With Prayers At Pitambara Peeth -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari began his campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypoll in Datia by visiting the famous Pitambara Peeth temple on Sunday and seeking blessings from Maa Pitambara.

This was Tiwari’s first visit to Datia after being declared the BJP candidate. He offered prayers at the temple and formally started his election campaign.

After the prayers, Tiwari said he had been given an opportunity by the party to serve the people of Datia.

“Maa Pitambara has called me for service. The party has asked me to go and serve the people. With the blessings of the goddess and guidance from senior leaders, we will work for the development of the region,” he said.

BJP Candidate Ashutosh Tiwari Begins Datia Bypoll Campaign With Prayers At Pitambara Peeth #MPnews #DatiaBypoll #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VqkSYmRvlm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 12, 2026

BJP workers and party office-bearers welcomed Tiwari at the Pitambara Peeth premises. Sevda MLA Pradeep Agrawal and several senior party leaders were also present during the visit.

The presence of supporters at the temple marked the beginning of the election campaign.

Tiwari said former Home Minister Narottam Mishra had played an important role in the development of Datia.

He said he would continue development work with Mishra’s guidance and advice from senior party leaders.

“My aim is the overall development of the area and serving the people,” Tiwari said.

Several workers considered supporters of Dr Narottam Mishra were also present at the temple.

"BJP has acceptance among the common people.



Party directed me to serve the people.



Our workers might have different opinions but they are dedicated to party."



- BJP candidate for Datia assembly byelection Ashutosh Tiwari on bypoll amid worker's resentment over Narottam Mishra… pic.twitter.com/oFVDB1KI2O — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 12, 2026

Political observers viewed their presence as a possible sign of unity within the BJP, although the party has not made any official statement on the matter.

Tiwari also highlighted the schemes of the BJP government and appealed to young voters to join the party and become part of the development process.

With the blessings of Maa Pitambara, Ashutosh Tiwari has started his election campaign.

The BJP will now focus on maintaining unity within the organisation and converting it into electoral support in the Datia bypoll. The contest is expected to become more interesting in the coming days.