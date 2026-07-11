Datia Bypolls: 'Party Comes First' Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda On Narottam Mishra's Ticket Row | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said the BJP's decision on the Datia Assembly bypoll ticket is final and will be accepted by all party leaders and workers.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Devda said the party organisation is above everything and everyone in the BJP. He said all leaders and workers will follow the party's decision with full commitment.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Referring to senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, Devda said Mishra is an experienced leader who has successfully handled several responsibilities in both the government and the party. He added that Mishra understands the party's working very well.

Devda also said that if any worker or leader is unhappy with the decision, the matter will be resolved through discussions within the party. He said no situation will be allowed to affect the organisation.

Dabra, Madhya Pradesh: On being denied a ticket for the Datia bypoll, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "This is the party's decision. I urge all party workers, especially after seeing videos on social media of workers pouring petrol or kerosene, not to engage in such actions.… pic.twitter.com/sWEw6d02nb — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

He further said that although the party announces a candidate, elections are fought by the entire BJP, not by one individual. Devda expressed confidence that all BJP leaders and workers will fight the Datia bypoll together and ensure the party's victory.

Protest in Datia

The BJP's decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari instead of senior leader Narottam Mishra for the Datia Assembly bypoll sparked protests in the town.

Datia Bypoll Protest Turns Violent: Narottam Mishra Supporters Block NH-44 For 11 Hours, Clash With Police; 8 Personnel Injured | Video#MadhyaPradesh #Datiahttps://t.co/0ASGAMaTYp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 11, 2026

Thousands of Mishra's supporters blocked the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, while traders shut their shops and warned of bigger protests. Many supporters said Tiwari was unfamiliar to local voters, though he had served as the BJP's organisational secretary for the Bhopal division.