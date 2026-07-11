Datia Bypolls: 'Party Comes First' Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda On Narottam Mishra's Ticket Row | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said the BJP's decision on the Datia Assembly bypoll ticket is final and will be accepted by all party leaders and workers.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Devda said the party organisation is above everything and everyone in the BJP. He said all leaders and workers will follow the party's decision with full commitment.
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Referring to senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, Devda said Mishra is an experienced leader who has successfully handled several responsibilities in both the government and the party. He added that Mishra understands the party's working very well.
Devda also said that if any worker or leader is unhappy with the decision, the matter will be resolved through discussions within the party. He said no situation will be allowed to affect the organisation.
He further said that although the party announces a candidate, elections are fought by the entire BJP, not by one individual. Devda expressed confidence that all BJP leaders and workers will fight the Datia bypoll together and ensure the party's victory.
Protest in Datia
The BJP's decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari instead of senior leader Narottam Mishra for the Datia Assembly bypoll sparked protests in the town.
Thousands of Mishra's supporters blocked the Gwalior-Jhansi Highway, while traders shut their shops and warned of bigger protests. Many supporters said Tiwari was unfamiliar to local voters, though he had served as the BJP's organisational secretary for the Bhopal division.