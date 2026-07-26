Datia Bypoll: 14 Police Personnel Transferred Ahead Of Voting On July 30 | Representative image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh, the district police administration carried out a major reshuffle, transferring 14 police officers and personnel on Sunday.

The move was taken to ensure fair and peaceful voting in line with the Election Commission’s guidelines.

According to the transfer orders issued by the Superintendent of Police, officers who had been posted at the same location for a long time were assigned new responsibilities.

The list includes station in-charges, outpost in-charges, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and head constables.

The transferred officials have been posted to various police stations and outposts, including University Police Station, Badoni, Indergarh, Bhander, Civil Lines, Kotwali, Tharet, Seondha, Godan, Lanch and Ratangarh.

All officers have been instructed to immediately take charge at their new postings.

The administrative reshuffle comes ahead of the Datia Assembly by-election scheduled for July 30.

The district administration and police department are on high alert to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths have been identified, where additional police forces will be deployed.

Security measures such as flag marches, checking drives and surveillance operations are also being carried out across the district.

The police department said the transfers are part of preparations to maintain law and order during the election.

The administration has reiterated that ensuring free, fair and peaceful polling is its top priority. All eyes are now on the July 30 voting process and its smooth execution.

Current scenario in Datia

The BJP has fielded debutant Ashutosh Tiwari after denying a ticket to veteran leader and former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra in the Datia Assembly bypoll.

Whereas, Congress has nominated Ghanshyam Singh to retain the seat, while the Azad Samaj Party has fielded Damodar Singh Yadav, making the contest a multi-cornered political battle.