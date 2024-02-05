Damoh Scuffle: Magisterial Probe Ordered, NSA To Be Invoked Against Accused

Representative Image |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Following Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's warning about the harshest punishment for miscreants, a magistrate's investigation into a fight between members of two communities in Damoh city has been ordered, an official said on Monday.

Additionally, an action has been taken to prosecute one of the accused—Akram Khan Rain—under the strict National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly making inflammatory remarks.

A fight broke out on Saturday night between a tailor and some members of another community, prompting many community members to mount a demonstration in front of the Kotwali police station in Damoh city, according to police.

The law enforcement officials in Damoh managed to maintain order despite the miscreants' attempts to disrupt it. Mohan Yadav, the chief minister, has ordered a probe into this occurrence. The offenders will face the worst punishment possible. The government's first goal is keeping Madhya Pradesh peaceful," the CMO tweeted on X.

A magistrate's investigation has been ordered, according to Damoh collector Mayank Agrawal, and it will look into what caused the protest as well as identify the people who are in charge of it.

Meena Masram, the additional district magistrate, will also look into whether the demonstration had been planned in advance, as per the orders issued by the collector.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Tiwari, on Monday, said he had suggested to the district administration that Akram Khan Rain, who was detained by police on suspicion of making an inciting speech, be subject to the National Security Agency (NSA).

"Lallu Sharma and tailor Ansar Khan got into a small spat on Saturday regarding the timely delivery of clothing that had been sewn. When Hafiz (a Muslim cleric) intervened, Sharma and his friends misbehaved with him, according to Kotwali police station in-charge Anand Singh.

"Soon, a large number of people gathered at the police station demanding to arrest and bulldoze the house of the accused (from another community) within two hours," stated the officer.

He added that the police had recorded a case and taken two individuals into custody on Saturday night in response to a complaint made by the tailor, adding that the cleric and a few other people were also trying to calm down the mob.

Singh claimed that while police were dispersing the crowd, Akram Khan addressed the gathering over a mobile loudspeaker, allegedly threatening to cut the accused's hands and chop their throats if they didn't bring the accused person accountable for the alleged abuse of the Muslim cleric within a day.

According to him, police filed complaints against 30 to 40 people under sections 153A (promoting enmity between various groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 143 (unlawful assembly), and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

He added that two of his associates, including Akram Khan, had been arrested.

In the meantime, a supposedly recorded video of a man threatening to hurt someone has gone viral.

Anand Singh, a police officer, is shown in another video clip informing the audience that two of the accused in the manhandling incident have been caught and that more will face consequences in a day.