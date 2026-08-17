'Dabbu Ko Kyu Pakda?' Farmer Scolds Leopard For Attacking Dog; Big Cat Listens Like A Guilty Schoolboy In MP's Shivpuri— VIDEO

Man Scolds Leopard For Attacking Dog, Big Cat Listens Like A Guilty Schoolboy In MP's Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An interesting video showing a man playfully interacting with a leopard and scolding it is going viral on social media on Monday. It is said the video emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district and is going viral on social media on Monday.

What made it even more interesting was that the leopard seemed to be quietly listening to the man’s scolding, as if it was accepting its mistake.

The incident happened in Hatod village, located near the Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri district.

Video Explained:

In this video, a farmer was seen stopping his car to converse with a leopard sitting by the roadside. The farmer appears to be complaining to the leopard about it attacking his pet dog, Dabbu.

"You grabbed Dabbu yesterday; is that a good thing?" He then urges the leopard to stay within the village area without causing any harm.

#WATCH | 'Kal Tumne Dabbu Ko Pakad Liya': Farmer Stops Car, Chides Leopard For Att*cking His Dog In Shivpuri#MadhyaPradesh #Shivpuri #Leopard pic.twitter.com/2eRTz67EWz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 17, 2026

It is reported that the farmer, Manish Malhotra, was traveling by car when he spotted the leopard sitting on a raised mound by the side of the road.

He stopped the vehicle, rolled down the window, and began talking to the animal.

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Notably, upon hearing the farmer's voice, the leopard stares intently at him for quite some time.

This unusual encounter between the two was captured on camera. Since the video surfaced, it has drawn varied reactions from people on social media.

The presence of leopards in areas adjacent to the Madhav Tiger Reserve remains a cause for concern among villagers. Consequently, monitoring by the Forest Department and advising villagers to maintain a safe distance from wildlife is crucial.

For now, the unique interaction between the farmer and the leopard is the main topic of discussion surrounding this viral video.