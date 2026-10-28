Cyclone Arnab Impact In Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert For Bhopal; Very Heavy Rain Expected In 11 Districts

Sun play hide and seek as clouds hover over Bhopal on Wednesday | FP Pic

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update Today: The Cyclone Arnab impact in Madhya Pradesh is expected to intensify. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Bhopal weather alert for the next four days. Warning of gusty winds, thunderstorms, lightning and scattered rainfall has been issued for different parts.

On Wednesday, 31 districts remained under a weather alert. Eastern Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience the strongest impact of the weather system.

Heavy Rainfall Alert In Madhya Pradesh

Singrauli, Anuppur, Sidhi, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Bhind, Datia, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari may experience thunderstorms, lightning and scattered rain.

Bhopal Weather Forecast For October 29

According to the IMD, the impact of Cyclone Arnab is expected to become more visible on October 29. Storms, lightning, thunder and rain are likely across the state.

Eleven districts are expected to face very heavy rainfall, while nine districts may receive heavy rain. The remaining 35 districts could experience scattered showers. The weather is likely to remain unsettled on October 30 and 31.

Temperature Drops In Dhar District

The Madhya Pradesh temperature drop is already being felt in Dhar district. The minimum temperature fell by 4.2°C, from 15.4°C on Tuesday to 11.2°C on Wednesday morning.

Dhar recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9°C on Tuesday. Daytime temperatures are also expected to decline due to changing weather conditions.

Indore And Ujjain Likely To Remain Sunny

Indore and Ujjain are expected to experience sunny weather. Several districts, including Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Morena, Sheopur and Rajgarh, were reported to be outside the thunderstorm and lightning alert.

Eastern MP To See Stronger Cyclone Impact

According to the IMD, the weather changes are linked to Cyclone Arnab advancing in the Bay of Bengal. The Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Sagar divisions are expected to see a stronger impact.

Further rainfall could benefit groundwater levels, as eastern Madhya Pradesh received good rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

Shajapur recorded a minimum temperature of 12.7°C at Girvar. Kalyanpur in Shahdol and Pachmarhi recorded 13.8°C, while Raisen recorded 14.5°C. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures reached 34.3°C to 35°C in several locations.