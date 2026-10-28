Bhopal Master Plan Draws 15,000 Objections Over Land Use, TNCP Begins Scrutiny; Only Government Can Approve Changes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Town and Country Planning (TNCP) department has begun to scrutinise the objections to the draft Bhopal Master Plan, which has drawn 15,000 objections from different corners.

After the scrutiny, the government will hear the objections.

Most of the objections and suggestions have come from traders, farmers, and residents.

The farmers' objections remain associated with their land. They want their land use to be for residential purposes so that the cost of their properties goes up.

They also want changes in the use of the land that comes within the catchment areas.

On the other hand, the traders say their commercial properties, whose land use remains designated for residential purposes, should have legal sanction.

Most of the suggestions of traders are associated with residential land use of their properties.

Residents, however, say the residential properties should not be used for commercial purposes.

The residents' associations remain opposed to converting the residential properties into commercial ones on the grounds of the width of roads in the master plan.

But only the government can amend the master plan. After the hearing of the objections to the draft master plan issued by the TNCP, all these cases will go to the government.

The changes in the master plan will be made on the basis of the instructions received from the government.

Thus, TNCP, which has prepared the draft master plan, cannot amend it.