Cyber Fraud: Less Educated Dupe Qualified Professionals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wouldn’t it be surprising if someone who is Class 10 or Class 12 pass has enough acumen to dupe a highly educated person? Well, this is the case with local residents who despite being highly educated and aware were duped by cyber crooks who had studied till Class 10 or Class 12. The data provided by Bhopal district cyber crime cell revealed that out of 348 cyber crooks arrested by cyber wing officials in 2023, 319 were less educated. Some of them studied till Class 10 while others studied till Class 12.

The remaining 29 accused were not educated at all but duped highly qualified professionals like doctors, bank officials and teachers. When contacted, district cyber crime officials said after questioning the accused, it came to light that every Indian state has a centre run by cyber gangs’ leader who impart training to people on how to swindle people’s hard earned money. The kingpins of gangs often look for people who are seeking jobs and recruit them by offering them monthly salaries to dupe people on various pretexts.

Dens are changed if..

Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that once the kingpins come to know that any of their gang’s members has been arrested, they change dens to evade police action.

Infamous districts

Sub-inspector at Bhopal district cyber crime cell, Devendra Sahu, who has handled a large number of cyber crime cases and interrogated scores of criminals involved, said that every state deals with specific kinds of cyber frauds. “Jamtara in Jharkhand is a district that has numerous crooks who commit UPI frauds, banking frauds and KYC frauds. Task related frauds are rampant in Telangana where the crooks have set up their den in Khammam and Mahabubnagar,” he added. Similarly, the sextortion scams and parcel-based frauds were reported from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, Sahu said.