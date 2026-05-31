Cyber Fraud In Char Dham Yatra, Advisory Issued On Bogus Helicopter Bookings, Hotel Reservations | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the ongoing Char Dham Yatra attracting thousands of pilgrims, cyber fraudsters have stepped up online scams targeting travellers through fake helicopter bookings, hotel reservations and tour packages.

The crime branch police and cyber police have issued an advisory urging people to remain vigilant while making travel arrangements online.

According to additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan, fraudsters are using fake websites, social media advertisements, WhatsApp numbers and counterfeit customer care services to lure victims with attractive discounts and low-cost travel packages.

Several complaints have been received from pilgrims who lost thousands of rupees after making advance payments for fraudulent Char Dham tour packages and helicopter tickets.

Chauhan advised travellers to verify the authenticity of websites and booking platforms before making payments and to avoid sharing personal or banking details with unknown persons online.

He also urged people to use only authorised portals and official service providers for bookings and to report suspicious websites or cyber fraud immediately to the police or the national cybercrime helpline.