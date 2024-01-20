Cyber Crime Gangs Recruit Locals In Bhopal: Fraud Worth Rs 7 Crore Reported | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Of late, the cyber crime gangs have begun recruiting local residents to assist them in the nefarious task. They send them to meet people who play clever on them and dupe them of hefty amounts. Through this modus operandi, frauds worth Rs 7 crore were reported in Bhopal this month. Cyber crime senior officials said gangs’ kingpins recruit local residents who approach educated people and lure them into investing their money by promising good rate of interest. They also encourage people to put money in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

The people are promised handsome returns, and by the time they realise the fraud, the person who duped them goes out of reach. Officials said that as people often refuse to share OTPs, the gang kingpins send gang members, who are mostly local recruits, to gain credibility before defrauding them. In a recent incident in city, an electrician duped many people, claiming to double their money within two years. He duped 130 people, collected Rs 5 crore from and fled to Maharashtra.

He is still at large. In another recent case, two persons were arrested from Indore who were linked to China-based gangs who duped people on the pretext of offering them part time jobs. Accused Satveer and Rahul were arrested. Their gang was first in state to have connection with Chinese gangs.

Do not fall prey: DCP

Deputy police commissioner (crime branch) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said people should not fall for money-doubling schemes. They should verify investment schemes before putting in their hard-earned money. He added that strangers should never be trusted.