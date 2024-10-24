 Cruise To Operate On Interstate Water Route From Meghnad Ghat In MP To Statue Of Unity In Gujarat
The Tourism Department has prepared a DPR of worth ₹4 crore for operating a cruise on the route.

Thursday, October 24, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An MoU has been signed between MP Tourism and Gujarat Tourism for establishing a 120 km inter-state water route from Meghnad Ghat on Narmada River in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat. It will end at Statue of Unity. The cruise will operate between these two spots. The plan will help boost tourism in both the states.

The inter-state water route of 120 kms will begin from Chandankhedi Meghnad Ghat on the banks of Narmada in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh to Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The Tourism Department has prepared a DPR of worth ₹4 crore for operating a cruise on the route.

Moreover, the department is also working on a plan to provide all other facilities at Meghnad Ghat before operating the cruise. An MoU has been also been signed between Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Gujarat Government for cruise operations.

Furthermore, two floating jetties (pontoons) each of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments will operate as cruise terminals. Madhya Pradesh has received two pontoons, which are stationed at Meghnad Ghat currently. Soon, Gujarat will also get two pontoons.

The state tourism department invited tender for providing land near Meghnad Ghat in Dhar district and Kakrana in Alirajpur district for building a resort on the banks of Narmada.

Notably, the Tourism Department is in discussion with companies for operating cruises.

