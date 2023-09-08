Crowded Temples, Matki-Phod Contests Mark Janmashtami | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in the city celebrated Janmashtami with great devotion and merriment on Thursday. A large number of devotees including men, women and children thronged different temples in the city to worship Lord Krishna from morning to midnight.

Temples were decorated with colourful lights. Devotees hailing ‘Nand Ghar Anand Bhayo, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki…’ took out the procession of Lord Krishna. Attractive tableaus were showcased whereas ‘Matki Phod’ contests, Rasleela and ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ were also presented.

Film actor Govinda took part in ‘Matki Phod,’ held at Nehru Nagar. He also presented some songs on the occasion. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers and installed the statue of Bal Gopal in the Shobha Yatra Rath of Lord Shri Krishna at Ahir Mohalla Barkhedi.

Local residents welcomed him with floral showers amidst beating of drums. In the Bhavani Shiv Hanuman temple of Subhash Colony located in Ashoka Garden, 56 bhog of Lord Krishna's sweets were offered. Devotees brought the bhog from their homes.

Tableaux were showcased by artistes from Vrindavan. Mahaprasard were distributed at the ISKCON temple, situated in Raisen. A drama ‘Gupt Vrindavan ke Rahasya’ was also staged here. BHEL Yadav Sabha Shri Krishna Samiti organised Rasleela at Barkheda Shri Krishna Temple.

Chairman of the committee Rajendra Singh Yadav said that the people came from the state. Artistes also played ‘Brij ki Holi’. A Bhajan Sandhya was held at Sri Ram Mandir Gurbaksh at Talaiya.

Recitation of Srimad Bhagwat Katha Vishnusahastranam and performance of singer Suhasini were also held. The Matki Phod contest was held at Chowk Bazar in the Old City.

Besides this, Janmashtami was celebrated in other temples including Banke Bihari Markandeya Temple, Shreeji Mandir Saberapura, Shri Krishna Temple, Shivaji Nagar, Birla Mandir in Bhopal.