Crocodile Attacks 8-Year-Old Child Bathing In River, Clasps Him Between Jaws & Takes Him Into Deep Waters In MP's Damoh

Representative pic | Picture credits: imgbuddy.com

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A crocodile attacked an 8-year-old child bathing on the Vyarma river bank in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Saturday. It caught his leg and dragged the child into deep waters.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning in Hatri village, Damoh. The child has been identified as Krishna Singh (8).

Panicked, locals present on the river bank informed the administration. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has started the rescue operation; however, the crocodile and the child are still missing.

According to information, Krishna had gone to take a bath in the village's Vyarma river with his father, Arjun Lodhi, on Saturday morning. Villagers said that the crocodile was hiding behind a bush near the ghat. As soon as little Krishna stepped into the water, the crocodile showed up and attacked him. It held the child by its sharp jaws and took him to deep waters. After barely two to three minutes, neither the child nor the reptile were seen.

Crocodile attacked man at the same spot a day before

Similarly, a day before, a crocodile attacked a man on the banks of the Vyarma River. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jabalpur.

According to the District Forest team, the operation was underway at the time of filing this story. An advisory has been issued, warning the public to avoid the Vyarma River and the rivers around Satdharu Dam.