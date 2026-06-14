Cousin Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman For 3 Years On Marriage Pretext In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman in Bhopal has accused her cousin of raping her for three years on the false promise of marriage. The case was reported in the Karond area under Nishatpura Police Station limits.

According to the woman, the accused had been living with her in a live-in relationship for a long time. She alleged that he first established physical relations with her in June 2023 after promising to marry her.

The woman said that whenever she raised the issue of marriage, the accused kept avoiding it on one pretext or another. Later, when she again pressured him for marriage, an argument broke out between them.

During the dispute, the accused allegedly refused to marry her, saying that they were cousins and therefore could not get married.

Police said the woman works at a factory in Mandideep and lives in a rented house in Karond. The accused, who is also her maternal cousin, was staying with her and worked at a private bank.

Both are residents of Doraha area in Sehore district.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections, arrested him, and produced him before a court, from where he was sent to jail. Further investigation is underway.