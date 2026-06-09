Two Held For Alleged Rape On Marriage Pretext After Exploiting Women For Years In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two men accused of sexually exploiting women for several years on the pretext of marrying them.

In the first case, registered at Kamla Nagar police station, a 25-year-old woman from the city alleged that her 33-year-old neighbour Sonu Dhanware sexually assaulted her repeatedly over the past seven years after promising to marry her.

The two became acquainted in December 2019, and their friendship developed into a relationship. The woman alleged that the accused established physical relations with her on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.

When she recently pressed him to fulfil his promise, he refused. Police have arrested the accused.

In another case under Bairagarh police station limits, a 27-year-old nurse accused a man of sexually exploiting her for six years on the false assurance of marriage.

Police said the woman met the accused Ankit Manjhiwal, a CCTV installation technician and resident of Katara Hills, through Instagram six years ago.

The complainant alleged that the accused maintained a physical relationship with her over the years. She approached police after he allegedly refused to marry her. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail.