Country's Economy Will Increase Tenfold By 2047: Union Minister Piyush Goyal | PTI Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed confidence that by 2047 the country's economy will increase tenfold. "I am confident that the country's economy will increase tenfold by 2047. India will be free from poverty, will emerge as a big power in the world, and the youth will have a good education, Piyush Goyal said. He further said that every class is on the path of progress today. India made new records in terms of exports.

"The people of MP are going to defeat the corrupt Congress leaders. Under the leadership of PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a new direction has been given to the development of the state,' he said. Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized making the country a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi said that the model of a developed country does not mean that grandeur should be seen in Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai and that the country's villages should be left behind.

"We want to take charge of the destiny of 140 crore people and bring about a change in their lives," the Prime Minister said.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)