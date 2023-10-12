Corruption Being Done From Crematorium To Temple In MP, Says Congress Leader Surendra Rajput

Congress Leader Surendra Rajput |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress National Spokesperson Surendra Rajput has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government claiming corruption was being done from crematorium to temple in the state.

Rajput made the remark while addressing media persons at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in state capital Bhopal on Thursday. During this, he levelled various allegations of corruption against the BJP-led state government.

"Women made allegations that Rs 5,000 were charged for normal delivery in the government hospital in the state. Corruption was done in the name of fake marriages of girls. Under Ayushman Yojana, dead persons were treated. This is the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government which will not treat alive people and will take money by treating dead people," Rajput said.

"It (BJP govt) was an unrighteous government which took money even from dead bodies and also involved in Mahakal scam which means scam being done from crematorium to temple in state," he alleged.

'Chouhan is the king of scams'

CM Chouhan is the king of scams, king of corruption and also the king of commission fraud. It is the slogan of the BJP that every work is possible in the BJP government, he added.

On the other hand, BJP State Secretary Rajneesh Agarwal hit back on Rajput's allegations saying Congress was frustrated with the popularity of BJP's schemes and the success of its implementation.

"Congress is frustrated with the popularity of BJP's schemes and the success of its implementation. Under the Ayushman Yojana, the Government of India has done the work of providing health insurance of Rs 5 lakh to the largest population in the world," he said.

Work is being done to supervise the scheme digitally and manually. The BJP government has stopped leakage of lakhs of crores of rupees every year through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). If Rs 1 is sent then the beneficiaries are receiving complete Rs 1, Agarwal added.

'There shouldn't be politics on national security'

Meanwhile, speaking about the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) issue, the Congress leader said, "Two things are very clear, there should not be politics regarding PFI and regarding the security of the country. The work that the country's security agencies are doing should be governed by the law and strictest action should be taken through the courts against all those who are involved in terrorist activities or seditious activities." Talking about the list of Congress candidates for the forthcoming state assembly elections, he added that the information was sent to the candidates who would contest election and for the public, the list would be released after the Shradh Paksh ( it is dedicated to worship ancestors and forefathers).

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted here in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

