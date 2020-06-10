Coronavirus Update: Bhopal breaches 2000 mark; records highest single day spike of 78 cases

While the administration is trying hard to stem corona spread in Banganga slums, Jai Bhim Nagar and Panchsheel Nagar, C-21 Mall, Pul-Patra have emerged as new hotspots in the state capital.

On the day 12 fresh cases were reported from 108 call centre being run at C-21 Mall, taking the tally to 21. Two others at the mall tested positive for the deadly infection.

SDM Rajesh Gupta informed that in all 19 people working at the call center have been diagnosed with Covid-19, this includes 12 tested positive on Wednesday. Besides, two other persons from the C-21 mall have found infected, he added.

The administration is closely monitoring areas like Jatkhedi, Kolar, the situation in these areas currently seems to be under control.

SDM Rajesh Shukla said that seven persons were found to be infected with covid-19 in Priyadharshani Nagar and Jai Bhim Nagar each. Three cases came from from Kolar-Trisection, two from Banganga slum and one from Kotra Sultanabad. Gulab Singh, tehsildar, said, “ Two cases each from Bairgarh, Halalpur, Indira Nagar and one each from Yadavpura and Shahjahanabad were reported on the day.” One person who has been tested positive in Koh-e-Fiza is untraceable and efforts are on to locate him, he added.