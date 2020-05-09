Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Recovery rate in MP 38%, higher than other states

Madhya Pradesh has cut a corner for itself in corona patients’ recovery rate.

The healing rate in other states is 30%, but in MP it is 38%. Out of 3,350 patients, 1, 300 have so far been recovered and returned to homes.

The state has worked faster than other states in regard to curing patients. In Bhopal, most of the patients have been admitted either to Chirayu Medical College or to AIIMS, and in Indore the patients have been treated at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

The recovery rate in Chirayu and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences is very high.

There are only 1,900 patients now because of continuous recovery. Both hospitals are making efforts to heal patients.

A doctor from Chirayu Medical College, Ajay Goenka, said the hospital was pulling out all the stops to treat patients, and it has shown results.

According to health minister Narottam Mishra, the state is sparing no effort to cure the patients.

A patient is detected within three days of infection has been completely cured, he said.

If there was any negligence in treating a patient, action was taken against the guilty, Mishra said.

Efforts of the government and hard work of the doctors have reduced the number of deaths, he said.

18 patients discharged

Eighteen more corona patients were discharged from Chirayu Hospital on Friday and 68-year-old Abdul Rehman was one of them.

According to experts, it is difficult to cure an elderly person afflicted with the coronavirus, but in MP, even such people are being healed. As many as 410 people recovered from the disease and returned to homes.