Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus engulfs all 15 districts of Malwa-Nimar

With Jhabua on Thursday witnessing its first case, all the 15 districts of Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh are now hit by coronavirus pandemic, and this region continues to remain the worst affected in the state.

Eight districts of Indore division and seven of Ujjain division make up the Malwa-Nimar region.

Of the 15 districts, Indore was first to report COVID cases in the last week of March.

After Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and then Dhar followed suit. By the third week of April, 12 out of the 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar region, were hit by coronavirus.

However, sealing of districts had worked well for the remaining three districts - Burhanpur, Neemuch and Jhabua.

But a coronavirus infected person from Maharashtra who had come to Burhanpur was found positive. This led Burhanpur figuring into the list of COVID districts in the last week of April. However, the MP government removed Burhanpur from the list as the patient had no local COVID history. That patient, however, reportedly infected others in the district and the first local case surfaced on April 28. Since then Bhurhanpur has seen a rise in the number of cases and today it is among the top 10 districts for COVID patients in the state.

Three days ago, Neemuch saw four patients in a single day. They were also reportedly infected by a person who had come from another state to visit his relatives in the district.

Jhabua which was insulated from COVID till May 6 had its first case on May 7.

There are 52 districts in MP out of which 36 have coronavirus patients.

158 out of 193 dead from this region

The maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus infection is also reported from Malwa-Nimar region. Out of 197 deaths due to COVID in the state, 158 alone are from Malwa-Nimar region. Of them, the maximum is from Indore (83) followed by Ujjain (42).

Even if Indore, which has so far witnessed 83 out of 197 COVID deaths in the state, is also not included, then also the number of deaths in this region is more than the rest of the districts in the state.

Top-10 adversely hit dists in State

1 Indore- 1699

2 Bhopal- 652

3 Ujjain 201

4 Jabalpur- 115

5 Khargone- 80

6 Dhar- 77

7 Raisen- 64

8 Mandsaur- 52

9 Khandwa- 50

10 Bhurhanpur- 38