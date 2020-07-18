Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Number of active patients double in fortnight

The number of active corona patients in the state during the past fortnight has been more than double.
In the beginning of July, the number of active corona patients was 2,600. Now, it has shot up to 6,000.
In July, the number of active corona patients has grown three times more than what it was earlier. The state government is facing a big challenge because of the rising number of patients.
The beds in the hospital identified for treating corona patients are full to their capacity. The identified hospitals are Chirayu Medical College, AIMS and Gandhi Medical College.
If the number of patients grows, the government may be in trouble. In Indore, the situation seemed to have been under control, but now, it is out of control. The number of patients in Indore has gone up to more than 500.
According to additional chief secretary of health Mohammed Suleman, the corona pandemic is rippling through the country. People have been continuously moving from one place to another because of unlocking, he said.
Many of them neither wear masks nor maintain social-distance. “So, the disease is spreading thick and fast,” he said.
He said more than 2,000 people tested positive for the disease during the Kill Corona Campaign in the state.
No decision yet on lockdown, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The coronavirus has wreaked havoc in the state, yet the government is not discussing about another lockdown. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has left the decision about lockdown to the collectors. The government will take a decision on lockdown in the districts only after receiving reports from the collectors. The government does not want to announce lockdown across the state at one go.
The district administrations of Gwalior, Harda, Mandsaur and Chhatarpur declared lockdown on their own. Despite rising number of corona cases, there has been no decision on lockdown in Bhopal. Collector Avinash Lawania is unable to take decision on lockdown. Nor he has sent any proposal to the government for it.
