Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Number of active patients double in fortnight

The number of active corona patients in the state during the past fortnight has been more than double.

In the beginning of July, the number of active corona patients was 2,600. Now, it has shot up to 6,000.

In July, the number of active corona patients has grown three times more than what it was earlier. The state government is facing a big challenge because of the rising number of patients.

The beds in the hospital identified for treating corona patients are full to their capacity. The identified hospitals are Chirayu Medical College, AIMS and Gandhi Medical College.