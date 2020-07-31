Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kill Corona Campaign-2’ to start today

‘Kill Corona Campaign-2’ will start across the state from Saturday - August 1 , said the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the officers through video conferencing from hospital, on Friday. The campaign, to continue till August 14, will contain the information, education and communication (IEC) related to the use of masks and social distancing, with the motive of ‘Bind the chain of promise and break the chain of Corona’. The CM instructed to constitute a committee of specialists in Hamidia hospital to control the death rate.
The CM also directed an inquiry into the surge of corona cases in Barwani. Chouhan said that officials found negligent in tackling corona in the district will face action.
CM appreciated the work of Indore collector for arresting the mortality rate in corona cases.
Stating that every day the divisional commissioner and the dean of the medical college assesses the mortality rate in Indore, the CM asked to follow the procedure in other divisional also.
CM expressed his satisfaction while assessing the pandemic situation in Morena and Ujjain.
The health minister Prabhuram Choudhary informed that in Sagar the appreciable work is done in ‘Telemedicine’. The district administration is taking strict action against those who are not using masks.
