Coronavirus in Bhopal: With 245 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 18,424; death toll at 403

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal recorded 245 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally to 18,424. The death toll in the city is 403 and 15,538 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,019 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,32,107, while 36 deaths took the toll to 2,372, an official said

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,32,107, new cases 2,019, deaths 2,372, recovered 1,09,611, active cases 20,124, number of people tested so far 20,93,269.

Places where COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Friday:

1. A person from BJP office tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Four people reported positive for coronavirus from AIIMS.

3. One person reported positive for COVID-19 from GMC.

4. One person from TB hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

5. Two people reported positive for COVID-19 in Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital.

6. Two people tested positive from CSP office TT Nagar.

7. Four people were found infected from Rohtas city Khajuri.

8. Three people from the same family from Aradhana Nagar tested positive.

9. Four members of the same family have been infected from Chinar Fortune CT.

10. Three people belonging to the same family in Arera Colony have been infected.