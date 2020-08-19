Coronavirus in Bhopal: 199 new COVID-19 cases reported on August 18, tally rises to 8,885

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal reported 199 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 18, taking the total cases to 8,885. The death toll in the city is 250, while 7,059 patients have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 990 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count in the state to 47,375, health officials said. The death toll rose to 1,141 after 13 more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24-hours, they said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 47,375, new cases 990, death toll 1,141, recovered 35,713, active cases 10,521, total number of tested people 10,72,575.

COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday:

1. Seven people from MPEB call center office Govindpura tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Four people from police lines Govindpura also tested positive for COVID-19.

3. Five people from ITBP Kanha Saiya were infected.

4. Eight students from Manit Hostel TT Nagar were also infected.

5. Two people from AIIMS were reported positive for novel coronavirus.

6. A jawan from Shahjahanabad Police Station was also reported positive for novel coronavirus.

7. Two people from the Police Control Room tested positive for COVID-19.

8. Four people from MPEB office also tested positive for COVID-19.

9. Three people from the power colony office were found to be infected.

10. The COVID-19 report of eight jawans from CRPF Bangrasia came positive.

12. Three people have received positive reports from the EME centre.

13. A soldier from 25th battalion turned out to be infected.

14. One person's report came positive from JP.

15. Three people belonging to the same family were found to be COVID-19 infected from Arera Colony.