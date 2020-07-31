Coronavirus in Bhopal: 166 corona cases reported in 24-hrs

A marginal dip in Covid-19 cases brought a much required relief for the city which for the last few days have been witnessing spurt in cases. The single day count in the state capital has been hovering over 200, however on Friday the figure went down to 166. The infection count in the state stands at 6656 and 164 have succumbed to the viral infection.

However, much to the concern ,the day saw a two-month-old boy in Kunjan Ngar (Bagsewania) and two-year-old twins Kasturba Nagar being tested positive for the infection. In all around ten children below ten-years of age were reported to have contracted the infection of the virus on Friday. Of the patients testing positive on the day 20 were over 60 years of age.

Dr Deepika Agrawal, a resident of E-6, Arera Colony has been tested positive while a journalist residing in Rivera Township. One positive came from the staff hostel of Jawaharlal Cancer Hospital and two from the EME Centre.