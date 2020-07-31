Coronavirus in Bhopal: 166 corona cases reported in 24-hrs

A marginal dip in Covid-19 cases brought a much required relief for the city which for the last few days have been witnessing spurt in cases. The single day count in the state capital has been hovering over 200, however on Friday the figure went down to 166. The infection count in the state stands at 6656 and 164 have succumbed to the viral infection.
However, much to the concern ,the day saw a two-month-old boy in Kunjan Ngar (Bagsewania) and two-year-old twins Kasturba Nagar being tested positive for the infection. In all around ten children below ten-years of age were reported to have contracted the infection of the virus on Friday. Of the patients testing positive on the day 20 were over 60 years of age.
Dr Deepika Agrawal, a resident of E-6, Arera Colony has been tested positive while a journalist residing in Rivera Township. One positive came from the staff hostel of Jawaharlal Cancer Hospital and two from the EME Centre.
CI Colony (Jahangirabad), Abhinav Homes (Ayodhya By-pass) each reported four positive cases. Three of a family in G9 CI Colony, Jahangirabad have been infected. G10, CI Jahangirabad reported one more positive. One positive case was detected at the Railway Coach Factory. Three positive cases each came from Fortune Divine City (Kolar), Prempura(A-30). Two cases were detected at Purani Zila Jail.
Two of the family were diagnosed of corona at Kings Abroad Lake View Colony (Koh-e-Fiza). Two family members each in families at Sarvan Kanta Estate( Narela Khedapati), Shaheed Nagar, Aishbag, Kamla Nagar (Kotara Sultanabad), in Santoshi Vihar ( Ayodhya By-Pass) and Abhinav Homes were reported to have contracted the infection.
One positive cases has been reported in various colonies like Rajiv Nagar, Sector-C, Shahupura, Bharat Nagar(JK Road), Saket Nagar(9b), Saket Nagar(3b), Jain Nagar(Lalghati), Saket Nagar9b, 23-Patel Nagar,105- Patel Nagar, Silawatpura (Shajahanabad), Gurunanakpura (Subhash Nagar), 230-Chandbad, Hanumanganj, Danish Hills (Kolar), Noor Mahal, Ashoka Garden, 129-Navjeevan Colony,1217-Navjeevan Colony, Putlighar, Vallabh Nagar, Barkhedi, Khan Afzal Colony(Jahangirabad), Gali-1(Jahangirabad), Sindhi Safron City(Kolar), Aam Bagiya (Jahangirabad), Shaubhgya Nagar (Ashoka Garden), Anand Nagar, Shankar Nagar (Ashoka Garden), Paradise Garden (Govind Garden), Premium Orchard (People Mall), Parash Height (Ayodhya by-pass), Krishna Medical (Panchwati phase-2), Swami Vivekanand Parishar, Fiza Compound(collector Office), Amaltas(Kolar), Ekta Parishar (Shivaji Nagar), Bijli Nagar (Govindpura), Jai Hind Nagar(Sector-D), Gaurishankar Awashiya Colony.
