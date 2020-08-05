Coronavirus in Bhopal: 151 new cases in a day as city loses ASI to Covid-19; toll 198

The Shahjahanabad police station ASI Ansar Ahmed died due to Covid 19 on Wednesday. He was 49. IAS officer Arvind Dubey was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. With this, the state capital reported 151 positive cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 7,516 and 198 deaths.

Saket Nagar reported eight positive cases. Six came positive from EME Centre (Bairagarh). AIIMS’s Dr Rituparna Jana, who was manhandled by police during lockdown, has tested positive. AIIMS reported four positive cases. During lock down, she was on the way to home from AIIMS with her friend, when a patrolling team of Bagsewania police intercepted and thrashed them. Policemen were suspended for manhandling them. Koh-e-Fiza reported three positive cases.

Four members of a family tested positive from Marwari Road. Three members of same family tested corona positive in Police Line, Idgah Hills. Two members of same family tested positive in Kainchi Chhola while same number of positive cases have been reported in Chinar Estate. A family in Kailash Nagar, another family of Sector-B, Shahpura, Maha Mai Ka Bag reported two positive cases each.