Coronavirus in Bhopal: 150 new cases push tally to 8509, toll 236

BHOPAL: MP Poultry Development Corporation’s two officials including its veterinarian were tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Three positive cases have been detected in AIIMS, while one new case was reported from Char Imli. Bhopal on Friday reported 150 positives taking its tally to 8509 and death toll to 236.
A day after witnessing a surge in corona cases, Bairagarh remained calm and reported only two positive cases on Friday. Both the patients are from the same family.
Three members of families each in Indrapuri, Marwari Road, EME Centre, and Danish Kunj (Kolar) have tested positive for the virus. Four members of two families each in Nai Basti (Bagmugalia) and Kumbharpura (Peer Gate) were found to be infected.
Three positive cases were reported from the Industrial area (Govindpura), four cases surfaced in Ambedkar Nagar while the same number of cases came from Bajpai Nagar.
Two positives from families residing in Tripati Abhinav Homes, Ayodhya Nagar, Bairagarh and New Subhash Nagar have been detected with the virus . ITBP campus reported two positive while the same number of cases came from Mayo Hospital and Govindpura Police Line, Kailash Nagar.
Two positives have been detected from Anna Nagar, Sector-B Sahpura, Pebble Bay (Jatkhedi), Akash Bhojnalaya(Lal Parade) and shop in front of Lal Parade Ground, Tilajalpura.
One positive has been detected in various colonies like Jharneshwar Complex (Jawahar Chowk), Azad Nagar(Barkheda Pathani), Vallabh Nagar, Subhalaya Parishar(Samardha), Girnar Valley, Bajpai Nagar, Navjeevan Colony, Police Line Nehru Nagar,DK Bridge Tower(Kolar), Chunar Dream City, PGBT College(Gautam Nagar), SBI(Idgah Hills), Ganesh Mandir(Chhola), Barkheda Pathani, Sagar Landmark, Narmada Bhavan, Green Heights, Rahul Nagar, Bal Vihar, Amrai (AIIMS) Surendra Greens(Bagsewania), Jai Hind Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Gopal Nagar(Khajuri kalan), Akash Bhojnalaya(Lal Parade Ground), Berasia, Neelkanth Colony (Idgah Hills), Shalimar(Gulmohar), Kotra Sultanabad, Sangam Colony(BHEL), Chowki Imambada.
