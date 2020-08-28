Corona Kills: Dormant hot spots are real danger in Bhopal

BHOPAL: There are many dormant hot spots, which have never exploded with bulk of Covid-19 positive cases in one day. But they have been contributing to corona tally of the state capital over a period of time. Such dormant hot spots where there was no sudden rise in corona positive cases on a particular day are real danger spots as district administration has no specific strategy to identify them.

An example is Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bangrasia from where 112 corona cases have been reported so far. It never exploded with major chunk of positive cases. CRPF personnel testing positive and getting admitted in AIIMS is a routine process.

On the other hand, Bairagarh, which reported 27 positive cases in one day, was called a hot spot. EME Centre, which belongs to army, has reported 150 cases so far. But EME centre has never been called hot spot because there was no explosion of Covid cases at any point of time. The situation in CRPF Bairgarh is same. The colonies in vicinity of AIIMS like Saket Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Bagmugalia, Amrai, Katara Hills show similar history of contributing to corona tally.