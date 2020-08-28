Corona Kills: Dormant hot spots are real danger in Bhopal

BHOPAL: There are many dormant hot spots, which have never exploded with bulk of Covid-19 positive cases in one day. But they have been contributing to corona tally of the state capital over a period of time. Such dormant hot spots where there was no sudden rise in corona positive cases on a particular day are real danger spots as district administration has no specific strategy to identify them.
An example is Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bangrasia from where 112 corona cases have been reported so far. It never exploded with major chunk of positive cases. CRPF personnel testing positive and getting admitted in AIIMS is a routine process.
On the other hand, Bairagarh, which reported 27 positive cases in one day, was called a hot spot. EME Centre, which belongs to army, has reported 150 cases so far. But EME centre has never been called hot spot because there was no explosion of Covid cases at any point of time. The situation in CRPF Bairgarh is same. The colonies in vicinity of AIIMS like Saket Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Bagmugalia, Amrai, Katara Hills show similar history of contributing to corona tally.
Colonies in Kolar area, Awadhpuri and Govindpura too are reporting positive cases but have not been called hot spots because they saw no explosion of the cases at particular time. Nevertheless, they contribute to main tally.
SDM Rajesh Gupta said, “We declare containment areas to check spread of corona. In every 15 days, CRPF men are rotated on the duties. They go on leave and join back. CRPF keep them in isolation before joining and their samples are collected. This is the reason, they keep testing positive.”
We are helpless
“EME centre belongs to army. There, army rules prevail. Army men test positive but we are helpless. Soldiers are admitted in army hospitals after getting infected. So far, over 150 soldiers have been infected with coronavirus. Once, 17 tested positive. We only supervise there. Army has control over EME centre,” SDM Manoj Upadhyaya said.