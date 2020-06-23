Corona growth rate declines in MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the corona pandemic that is rippling through the world has begun to wane in the state.
Its growth rate has declined to 1.43%; whereas it is 2.10% in Gujarat, 2.31% in Rajasthan, 2.96% in Maharashtra, 3.23% in West Bengal, 3.82% in UP, and in Tamil Nadu it is 4.21%, he said. The time has come to eradicate it from the state, Chouhan said at a video conference in Mantralaya on Tuesday.
He said every corona patient should get proper treatment, and if any hospital was found wanting, it would face the music.
The government’s aim is to save the life of each corona patient, he further said. Chouhan asked the officials to trace every corona patient and get him treated so that nobody dies of the disease.
Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Vivek Jauhari, additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleman and principal secretary Sanjay Shukla were present at the meeting.
Datia corona-free: Survey
According to a survey, 20 corona patients were cured in Datia and all of them returned home. The district has been free from the corona pandemic. Similarly, Alirajpur and Umaria were out of the pandemic. But 11 new corona positive cases were found in Chhindwara, according to survey.
