Corona growth rate declines in MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the corona pandemic that is rippling through the world has begun to wane in the state.

Its growth rate has declined to 1.43%; whereas it is 2.10% in Gujarat, 2.31% in Rajasthan, 2.96% in Maharashtra, 3.23% in West Bengal, 3.82% in UP, and in Tamil Nadu it is 4.21%, he said. The time has come to eradicate it from the state, Chouhan said at a video conference in Mantralaya on Tuesday.

He said every corona patient should get proper treatment, and if any hospital was found wanting, it would face the music.