Corona continues to sting: Sanitization, fogging goes for a toss for lack of machines in Bhopal

While Bhopal is fighting a tough battle against Covid-19, equipment is proving Achilles’ heel. The state’s capital is having merely five machines for sanitization across the city. These machines are pressed for sanitization into containment zones and other designated places. The figure is poorer for fogging in the city. Due to a lesser number of vehicles and machines, the fogging and sanitization drive is getting hit.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had 12 sanitization machines and during the outbreak of Covid-19, all were loaded on tractors and sent all across the city. Later, the civic body transferred 6 machines to the garden and other sections. Of the remaining six, while one is lying defunct in the workshop, only five are being used for sanitization.

Similarly, the fogging machines were already short in number and now over half of the equipment have ‘disappeared’. The municipal body had 10 large fogging machines, and 9 handheld ones. All 19 machines were deployed in every zone. The BMC council had passed a proposal for buying hand held machines for all the wards. But, even the machines available with the zones are lying unused.