Corona can corner your eyes, say experts

New findings have surfaced about COVID-19. Experts say that coronavirus not only affects lungs but also nerves and eyes besides other organs. Ayush Medical Association spokesperson Rakesh Pandey said infection of corona virus in eyes was observed in patients mainly in Wuhan (China) and Italy. In other countries, the virus showed different patterns.

“However, most studies concluded that the deadly virus can stay in eyes for a longer time,” Pandey said. In India, there are reports of infection in the eyes as well and therefore people should take precautions to protect eyes. The best way is to use traditional or alternative medicines. Ayush Medical Association has prescribed tulsi extract to save from outside infection.

The association said that two tulsi drops twice a day would act as a preventive medicine for eyes. Even fresh extract could be taken out of tulsi leaves, which is more effective. Pandey said tulsi drops are useful even in non-COVID situation.