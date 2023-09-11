Convention On Social And Economic Development Begins Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day convention on ‘ Fact based Social and Economic Development’ will begin on Monday at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre here.

The convention is being organised by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis on the theme change ‘policies into result’. The delegates attending the convention will shed light on solid fact and the indispensable role of reliable data for giving shape to the policies.

The discussion on data collection at state level, strengthening statistical capacities, improvement in reaching the public data, requirement of children and gender equality will also be taken up during the convention.