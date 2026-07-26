Contractor Dies, Cousin Injured As Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old contractor died while his cousin sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said.

According to information, the incident occurred near Chhawani Pathar on Raisen Road late Saturday night.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sheikh Amjad (32), son of Sheikh Iqbal Ali and a resident of Raisen district.

Amjad worked as a painting contractor and had gone to inspect a work site in Mandideep on Saturday evening.

After completing the site visit, Amjad was returning towards Chhawani Pathar on Raisen Road with his cousin on a motorcycle via the 11 Mile Bypass.

During the journey, a speeding truck allegedly hit their bike from behind while trying to overtake.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle broke into two parts. Amjad and his cousin suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

Amjad succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday morning, while his cousin is undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. Bilkhiriya Police seized the truck and launched a search for the absconding driver.

Police handed over Amjad's body to his family after conducting a post-mortem examination on Sunday afternoon.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.