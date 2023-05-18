Congress to win 135 seats in MP, says Digvijaya

FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said the Congress will win 135 seats in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha election.

Singh made the statement at a press conference on Thursday. According to him, people are angry with the Shivraj Singh-led state government because of corruption, occupying of lands, temples and religious places.

The ruling BJP is seeking votes in the name of religion, Singh said.

Singh said that he and Rameshwar Nikhra had been given the responsibility to survey the constituencies that the Congress had lost in the last election and ensure the party’s victory in those seats.

He alleged that the BJP workers were involved in extortions, but the government was not taking any action against them.

On the other hand, the administration is repressing the Congress workers, Singh said.

The income-tax department raided the residences of his friends and they were terrorised, but the party will not tolerate it, Singh further said.

To a question about Gau Seva (caring of cows) by the BJP, the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Singh said that it was just showbiz.

According to him, a Gau Seva Commission was set up during the Congress, but after returning to power, the BJP abolished it.

About the candidate to be fielded from Itarsi, Singh said that a Congress candidate had been given the ticket from this constituency. Only Sartaj Singh, who was from the BJP, was given the ticket in the last election, he said.

Former MP Rameshwar Prasad Nikhra, vice-president of the state Congress Manak Agarwal, former legislator Savita Diwan Sharma and others were present at the press conference.

