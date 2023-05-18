 Madhya Pradesh: Lions Gold club felicitates supermoms in Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Lions Gold club felicitates supermoms in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Gold club felicitates supermoms in Dewas

In view of the scorching heat, a water-hut was inaugurated. It is aimed at providing water to thirsty commuters on road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of International Mother’s day, Lions Club Gold felicitated supermoms who have overcome personal challenges to mould their daughters as better leaders and an empathetic boss.

In view of the scorching heat, a water-hut was inaugurated. It is aimed at providing water to thirsty commuters on road.

The event was conducted by club president Dr Sushma Arora and Rekha Verma proposed a vote of thanks. Secretary Anita Rajput, treasurer Kalpana Singh, former president Sophia Qureshi and other members were present on the occasion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Training on milk processing begins in Mhow
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Gold club felicitates supermoms in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Lions Gold club felicitates supermoms in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Training on milk processing begins in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Training on milk processing begins in Mhow

Indore: U20 event begins at Brilliant Convention Centre with aim to reinvent urban governance

Indore: U20 event begins at Brilliant Convention Centre with aim to reinvent urban governance

Indore: DAVV team inspects security arrangements at BM College

Indore: DAVV team inspects security arrangements at BM College

Indore: Gusty winds provide relief to people

Indore: Gusty winds provide relief to people