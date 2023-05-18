Madhya Pradesh: Lions Gold club felicitates supermoms in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of International Mother’s day, Lions Club Gold felicitated supermoms who have overcome personal challenges to mould their daughters as better leaders and an empathetic boss.

In view of the scorching heat, a water-hut was inaugurated. It is aimed at providing water to thirsty commuters on road.

The event was conducted by club president Dr Sushma Arora and Rekha Verma proposed a vote of thanks. Secretary Anita Rajput, treasurer Kalpana Singh, former president Sophia Qureshi and other members were present on the occasion.