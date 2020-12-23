Congress terms demolitions at Parshuram Ashram in Rewa politically motivated

BHOPAL: The demolition on the premises of the Parshuram Ashram in Rewa has stirred a controversy with the Congress terming the move politically motivated.

The district administration under its anti-encroachment drive has razed the Yagna shala, sant niwas and other portions of the Parshuram Ashram, which allegedly was developed on the government land.

The Congress local leader flaying the government for targeting the religious places has demanded a time line for removing other encroachments that have cropped up across the state.

At the time when under anti-mafia drive, the properties of the criminals and law offenders are being demolished, the local administration has even brought down potions of a religious ashram, said former leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajay Singh.

Terming the move politically motivated, the Congress leader alleged that on the instructions of some of the BJP leaders and that of builders, the local administration had initiated the demolition of a religious place.