Madhya Pradesh: Constitute committee and submit report in six weeks on illegal sand mining on banks of Narmada river in Sehore and Raisen districts: NGT

BHOPAL: Taking cognizance on a plea, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the mineral resources department to constitute a committee and submit a report in six weeks on massive illegal sand mining on the embankment areas of river Narmada.

The NGT has also issued notice to the mineral resources department and has asked to respond within six weeks. One Rupesh Nema had filed a petition with the NGT against illegal and massive sand mining on the embankment areas of river Narmada in Raisen and Sehore district in an unabated manner causing grave danger to lives of thousands of residents.

This illegal mining is said to be in operation in violation of ‘Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining’ issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The NGT has instructed to constitute a committee consisting of collector Sehore, collector Raisen and a representative of MP Pollution Control Board. The committee has been instructed to submit a factual and action taken report within six weeks to the NGT. Madhya Pradesh PCB will be the nodal agency for compliance.