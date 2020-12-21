Bhopal: 100 illegal buildings demolished, govt land worth Rs25 cr freed

BHOPAL: The district administration, on Monday, demolished 87 houses, three godowns, two factories and other illegal constructions at Neelbad (Huzur tehsil) and freed 12 acres of government land worth Rs25 crore. Six people, including the sarpanch and sarpanch’s husband, Ishrar Ahmed, have been booked for selling government land on the basis of fake documents.

A nexus between the sarpanch’s husband and the panchayat secretary has been detected in the racket. Sarpanch Mehrunisha’s husband, Ishrar, and panchayat secretary Rajiv Sharma are said to be hand-in-gloves in this entire encroachment.

Complaints were regularly made in the SDM’s court, which was convinced with the complaints. Amid heavy police deployment, the district administration demolished the entire illegal constructions. Police personnel from four police stations were deployed to avoid any untoward incident during the demolition.

Six people have been booked for selling government land on the basis of forged documents. Those who have been booked include Chandar Patidar, Tularam, Raju Jhangre, Shyam, Chandu Khan and Ishrar for selling government land on the basis of forged gift deeds. Plots were demarcated and sold. A plot of 1,000 sq.ft was sold at Rs1 lakh.