Congress ST Cell District Chief Amit Kol Stabbed To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress leader was stabbed to death by three unidentified assailants in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Amit Kol, was the district president of the Congress Scheduled Tribe (ST) Cell.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday near an HDFC Bank in the Shanti Vihar area under the Civil Lines police station limits, when Kol had gone to a nearby shop, officials said.

According to police, three assailants riding two motorcycles attacked Kol with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing, abandoning both motorcycles at the spot.

Kol sustained multiple stab injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Gurukaran Singh reached the spot along with senior police officials after receiving information about the incident. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police have seized the two motorcycles left behind by the attackers and are trying to identify the accused through their registration details and other technical evidence.

"We have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. Separate police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and all possible angles are being investigated," Singh told reporters.

Police said investigators are also questioning eyewitnesses and shopkeepers in the locality while analysing mobile phone location data and other technical evidence.

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The motive behind the killing is yet to be established. Investigators are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity, political rivalry, and other disputes.

Kol was an active Congress functionary in the region and had earlier contested the municipal election from Ward No. 4.

His father, who is posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajendragram Police Station in neighbouring Anuppur district, is scheduled to retire from service on July 31.

Police said the family has been left devastated by the incident.