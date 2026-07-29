 11 Domestic LPG Cylinders Seized In Crackdown After Food Stall Blast In MP's Itarsi
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11 Domestic LPG Cylinders Seized In Crackdown After Food Stall Blast In MP's Itarsi

A joint team of the food department and district administration seized 11 domestic LPG cylinders from Itarsi’s Chowpatty food market following a cylinder explosion at an egg seller’s handcart. The raid targeted the illegal commercial use of domestic cylinders. Officials said legal action has been initiated and surprise inspections will continue.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
11 Domestic LPG Cylinders Seized In Crackdown After Food Stall Blast In MP's Itarsi
11 Domestic LPG Cylinders Seized In Itarsi Crackdown After Food Stall Blast | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the food department and the district administration has seized 11 domestic LPG cylinders from the Chowpatty food market, Itarsi.

The officials carried out raids after a domestic cylinder exploded on the handcart of an egg seller in Itarsi Tehsil.

The incident put up a question mark on the food department's ability to check the use of domestic cylinder for commercial purposes.

The raid followed repeated complaints about the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders at fast-food stalls and other shops operating in the area.

The residents complained to the district administration about the use of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes.

According to official sources, the team members took the seized cylinders into their custody and began the process for registering cases against the guilty. The food department also clarified that such surprise inspections would continue.

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