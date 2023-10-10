Congress Resolution Supporting Palestine Unfortunate: VD Sharma

BJP's state president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma has slammed the Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) proposal supporting the cause of Palestinian people and dubbed it as unfortunate. Sharma accused the Congress of trying to reach the height of appeasement by trying to go on a different line than the national stand showing solidarity with Israel.

Addressing a press conference, he said that there is a long history wherein the Congress has tried to show its soft corner towards terrorists and terror outfits. During the Karnataka elections, its stand towards the banned PFI was soft, he said. “Moreover, the soft stand of the Congress towards the Mumbai terror accused Kasab was not hidden from anyone. Sonia Gandhi had shed tears on Batla House encounter,” he alleged.

Accusing the Congress of supporting banned outfit SIMI, he said Congress (when it was in power in Delhi) used to roll out the red carpet for terrorist Yasin Malik and have taken donations from Zakir Naik.

